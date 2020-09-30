Gibraltar’s two most senior politicians in Malaga crash

THE next round of talks between the Governments of Gibraltar and Spain nearly came to a premature end when the Gibraltar Chief Minister’s official car (number plate G1) was involved in an accident in Malaga whilst en route to Madrid.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo confirmed that he, Deputy Chief Minister Richard Garcia, the official driver and a Gibraltar Police officer travelling with them were all safe.

Whilst the damaged car was returned to Gibraltar for repairs, the delegation (which was missing the Attorney General who travelled separately) obtained a replacement car and was able to travel on to the meeting.

These regular technical talks concern the future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union and are generally held in Spain.