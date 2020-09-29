TAPAS (The Andalucia Performing Arts Society) had a ‘runway’ success at its recent Fashion Show held in the gardens of El Postillon, Alhaurin El Grande.

On a beautiful afternoon and evening eleven TAPAS models wowed the audience with over 80 fabulous outfits from wardrobe stock. Many premium designer labels were modelled, including beautiful evening and day wear.

These were later sold to support the Tapas charities – Un Si Por La Vida and 4Paws Adoptions and a total of €500 was collected.

Complying with local regulations and with musical accompaniment, at times it resembled a masked ball.

Excerpts from the event and the lead up to it were televised by a production company to be shown on a main stream UK TV channel early in the New Year.

TAPAS chair Betty Ross said “It was incredibly hard work to put this together but immensely rewarding and shows once again the TAPAS is ‘not just a choir’ but a resourceful ‘family’ of members and friends who pull off the most amazing events for charity and have great fun in the process!”

TAPAS is a registered not for profit organisation, based in Coin, performing to raise funds to support many local charities.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Steve Short at 671 465 628 or email publicity.tapassociety@gmail.com.