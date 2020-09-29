More Balearic-Valencia flights for long October bank holiday weekend

AIR Nostrum will be operating more Balearic-Valencia flights for the long October bank holiday weekend.

Demand for flights from the Friday October 9 regional Valencia holiday to the Monday October 12 national holiday is such that the airline is scheduling additional services connecting Valencia with Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca.

On the route between Valencia and Ibiza, for which there is one flight a day, the company is programming extra services for both the Friday and the Monday.

On the Valencia-Menorca connection, which has three flights a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, it is adding flights on the 12th.

For the Valencia-Mallorca link, instead of one flight on Monday there will be two, plus it will be running a flight on the Thursday.

The airline is also upping of inter-island flights between Ibiza and Mallorca and between Menorca and Mallorca for the long weekend.

Air Nostrum repeated its assurances that it has implemented a whole series of measures to guarantee the health safety of its passengers and its employees, and that it complies with the recommendations set out by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The company reports the interior of aircraft are cleaned using special anti-Covid 19 treatments and that cabin air is constantly replaced by air from outside, which is then processed at high temperature before being supplied to the interior.

Wearing a face mask on board is compulsory. In addition, to minimise the risk from contact the airline has halted its onboard service and is not providing magazines, blankets, pillows and exercise books for children.

