Council postpones annual Route of Rock due to Covid-19

TORREMOLINOS Council postpones the celebration of the IX Route of Rock, initially scheduled to run from November 13 to 15 and then November 20 to 22 in an announcement by Councillor David Tejeiro who said;

“At this time when the health situation has worsened again, we consider that it is not prudent to organize open-air concerts without strict control of capacity and that is why we have decided to postpone this activity again.”

-- Advertisement --



Hoping to be able to hold the popular series of concerts, the Council has already decided that performances would only take place in the fairgrounds rather than in local squares so that Covid-19 protection measures could be followed but it is still considered too risky to proceed.

Earlier this week, a single show featuring Javier Ojeda and Mitad Doble saw them performing a tribute to all of the musicians affected by the lockdown and its aftermath at the Torremolinos Bull Ring.