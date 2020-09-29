DO you struggle to get your child to sit down and focus on their studies?

To really absorb information, your brain needs to be operating in its “learning mode”. Your neural processes need to be firing off in a way that is conducive to focus and studying.

There are many techniques to achieve this state of mind, but using binaural beats for studying is a really great shortcut.

Using binaural beats for focus can instantly put your brain into the right state of mind. You’ll feel calm and relaxed, but not too calm.

It should be a really similar feeling to meditation or yoga. During those activities, your brain is in the Alpha state.

To use binaural beats, make sure you are wearing headphones, binaural beats work by presenting each ear with different frequencies, you need to make sure that each ear only hears one of the frequencies.

CAUTION: If you are epileptic or pregnant, talk to your physician before attempting to use binaural beats. They are safe to use but could induce seizures in people who have epilepsy.

This is a fantastic example of binaural beats to study too.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Binaural Beats, and how to help your child study with music”.

