Torra told to go from president role of the Generalitat

Quim Torra has been told to go after a high court decision has seen him released from his role as the president of the Generalitat.

A SUPREME Court ruling has rejected Torra’s defense claims and has unanimously agreed to disqualify him from holding public office for a year and a half.

The decision made today upholds the sentence already imposed by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia in December 2019, in which he was fined €30,000 and originally disqualified for disobeying the Central Electoral Board.

Five magistrates heard the appeal today and unanimously voted against the Torra, who argued that his actions that landed him in trouble was a “political” act and not an “administrative” one.

The incident in question relates to Torra’s actions during the electoral campaign of 28-A, where he placed a banner on the presidential balcony calling for the “freedom of political prisoners.”

Despite requests from the administration to maintain impartiality, Torra did not withdraw it.

As part of Torra’s defense, his lawyer Gonzalo Boye, also informed the Supreme Court that they believed that a hearing held on September 17, “was not impartial.”

Vice President Pere Aragonès has now been placed in permanent charge following the decision.

