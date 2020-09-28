Online shopping

BENALMADENA Councillor for Commerce, Javier Marín; and the president of the Benalmadena Merchants and Entrepreneurs Association (ACEB), Rosa María González, have announced that more than 150 businesses in the municipality now offer their products and services online at www.benalmercado.com.

It was created to help encourage the commercial activity in the town in the midst of the health crisis of Covid-19 which has seen consequent change in the habits of purchase and consumption.

The sum of €5,200 was granted to the ACEB by the Council in order to create the website which gives details of companies participating, and product or service range as well detailing by geographic area.