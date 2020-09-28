Mojacar cycle club member celebrates Pie to Paella charity bike ride challenge success

MOJACAR cycle club member Paul Binns is celebrating his Pie to Paella charity bike ride challenge success.

Paul set himself the goal of pedalling more than 1,400 miles from Skipton in Yorkshire, through France and then on to his holiday home in Mojacar, motivated not only by a sense of personal accomplishment, but to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity.

As Paul said, “because you never know when you might need them.”

Supported by his wife Sarah driving, and setting up at campsites along the way, Paul rode out of Skipton on September 6 after a last meal of pie and peas, and arrived in Mojacar ahead of schedule on September 26.

The fact Paul only took up road cycling a year ago makes his achievement even more impressive.

He had trained hard, mainly through lockdown, cycling the Yorkshire Dales in preparation for his route crossing the Pyrenees.

Along the way to Mojacar he faced wind, rain and cold morning starts, as well as hot, sunny days, long straight roads and windy mountain climbs.

Daily updates were posted to his Pie to Paella Facebook page so friends and family could follow his progress and encourage him along the way.

Even so, he admits there were a couple of days when he didn’t feel like riding and was mentally and physically exhausted.

But when he arrived Mojacar Paul was looking fresh after a night in a hotel in Aguilas.

A couple of very well-deserved, very cold ciders went down a treat before the celebratory paella and a bottle of bubbly.

When Paul is in Mojacar he regularly cycles with El Bandido Ciclistas, a sociable group who ride out twice a week from Zen Mojacar.

