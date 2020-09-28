Junta de Andalucia gifted parcel of land to build new justice facility

MEMBERS of the Marbella Council have unanimously approved today a free transfer to the Junta de Andalucia of a plot in La Torrecilla covering 13,000 square metres which will house the planned new Palace of Justice which will include new court facilities.

Currently much of the Marbella judicial system is split across the municipality and this will make for a more efficient operation and the total amount of land available will allow for the construction of a new police station for the National Police as well as creating a new urbanisation which will come from Marbella funds.

-- Advertisement --



According to Mayor Ángeles Muñoz, this is the best solution available after Central Government refused to allow land near to the Costa del Sol Hospital to be used as the site for the new buildings.