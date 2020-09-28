Have your say – reader’s Facebook comments on Top News

HERE are a selection of our top engaging posts on Facebook over the weekend and our reader’s comments on them.

Covid measures for Andalucia expected to be announced on Monday.

“How do they think they will ever get re-elected? Once they have smashed the economy of Andalucia and people are starving they are going to be very unpopular!” –WS



Could this be the answer to Spain’s problem with squatters?

“The police should break in remove the squatters by force and arrest them for, what is called by law, breaking and entering, end of!!!” – MS



Madrid calls on Spanish government for “ceasefire” in Covid dispute.

“Sánchez is not going to stop until he turns Spain into another South American dictatorship, Sanchez does not care about the 48 thousand dead or being one of the most affected countries in the world, he only cares about power.” – CG



Madrid park carpeted with Spanish flags in tribute to victims of Covid-19.

“I love living here but we can’t/shouldn’t deny the truth! Still one of the highest death rates in the world, was indeed poorly managed!!” – KE



Spanish nursing homes struggle with depleted staff, “exhausted” professionals and fear of collapse.

“Yes, agree with you. My understanding of the Spanish they would never leave their parents to die in awful circumstances. I have thought of them as a caring nation.” – CT



Trump nominates Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement for Supreme Court Justice.

“He is carrying out his oath..to nominate a replacement as Obama did in the 2016 election. Democrats are trying to create an issue over it as they would. Shoe on other foot they would do the same again.” – JB



Tempers flare during a demonstration in London against Covid restrictions.

“What are they expecting that the government just click their fingers and everything is OK well think again you selfish stupid people because it just isn’t going to happen.” – PC



Poppy Day parades risk being cancelled say organisers.

“If Poppy Day parade is cancelled well that another knife in the British people. We have to remember and honour those who lost their lives for us.” – AJ

