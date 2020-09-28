250 electric bicycles and 500 electric scooters to rent in Murcia

Murcia City Council has made 250 electric bicycles and 500 electric scooters available to rent in the region. Do you think the city is doing a good job with its sustainable mobility program?

MURCIA continues to bet on sustainable mobility with this latest pilot launch, that will see €10,000 granted for the implementation of the 250 electric bicycles and the further €10,000 for the 500 electric scooters.

The €20,000 subsidies for these personal mobility services will see the pilot project launched in October, with the project set to be ‘free-floating’, meaning a system without specific stations.

Although, parking areas and limited maximum speeds will be created.

In addition, Murcia will also launch in October the installation of photovoltaic systems (the conversion of light into electricity) for self-consumption in homes and assistance for the purchase of electric motor-assisted pedal bikes.

Schemes for sustainable mobility have been launched across southern Costa Blanca which will help protect the environment and promote eco-friendly travel.