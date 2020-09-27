Plácido Domingo retracts his public apologies after accusations of harassment

THE Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo has announced this Saturday that his public apologies for the accusations of sexual harassment of a score of women were taken out of context and has insisted that he has “never” abused anyone.

In an interview on the television programme, ‘La pr1mera pregunta’, the tenor has retracted his words of last February in which he accepted responsibility for the alleged cases of harassment. “It was not a mea culpa, my apology was published by an American newspaper along with false accusations that did not appear in the official report,” said the singer, who said he tried “to clear up the misunderstanding the next day but it was too late.”

He has now made his first statements on TV since his return to Europe, and has denied that he paid half a million dollars to the Opera Artists Union so that some details about the investigations were not published: “It is not true I absolutely had nothing to hide and I always collaborated with them one hundred per cent.”

However, last March “with great sadness” and “bitter about the situation” Plácido Domingo resigned from the union, to which he had belonged for 58 years.

“I think I was wrong to keep silent, that silence has cost me dearly and has hurt me a lot, not only in my career but also in my life,” said the tenor, who has assured that if he had realised that “somehow he had made someone uncomfortable with his attitude he would have” apologised at that very moment, it doesn’t go with my way of being prevaricating against anyone.”

Plácido Domingo was diagnosed with coronavirus in March, although he is already recovered from a disease that, he said, was a “very difficult” experience. “I have changed, the confinement and having suffered the Covid have made me reconsider,” Domingo stressed. “The time I spent in isolation, the feeling of precariousness, this fragility, the loneliness, made me understand that I had to clarify things. I found a renewed strength, a desire to live and move forward,” he added.

The singer, who has lamented the situation that the entertainment world is experiencing due to the coronavirus, hopes that he will be remembered in the future “for the emotions he has given the public, I have given myself with all my heart in what I have done, I hope I am remembered for who I really am,” he concluded.

We hope you enjoyed this article "Plácido Domingo retracts his public apologies after accusations of harassment."

You can read about when the original news broke earlier this year, here “Spanish Tenor Placido Domingo Accepts “All Responsibility” Regarding Sexual Harassment Accusations”

