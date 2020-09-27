La Nucia looks ahead to 2021

LA NUCIA town hall confirmed the dates for the municipality’s two local fiestas days in addition to Spain’s national holidays.

Councillors from all parties voted in favour of the motion put forward by Fiestas councillor, Cristobal Llorens.

-- Advertisement --



The first, the San Vicente Ferrer holiday traditionally celebrated on Easter Monday will be held on April 12 at the Captivador chapel.

Meanwhile, Tuesday August 17, has been chosen for the Dia de la Cabalgata (Parade Day) during the town’s August fiestas.

Neither fiesta could be held this year, owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.