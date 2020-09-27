Demonstrations erupt in Madrid against restrictive measures

HUNDREDS of people have gathered this Sunday in Madrid to request the resignation of the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for the restrictive measures put in place by her Government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The organisers have been the unions UGT and CCOO together with Izquierda Unida, PSOE, Podemos and Más Madrid, and the Federación Regional de Asociaciones Vecinales.
The largest demonstration has taken place in front of the Madrid Assembly, in Vallecas, the third to take place at this point in a week.
There, the protestors have demanded investment in health, the reinforcement of those employed to track the virus, more public transport and have shown their disagreement with the selective confinements that the Community of Madrid is applying.
“It is a general problem and all of Madrid must be confined. Confinement of a neighbourhood is useless,” claimed a protestor.
In Puerta del Sol, in front of the regional government headquarters, parties and unions have displayed a banner that read, ‘Lo público salva vidas. Salvemos Madrid. Madrid no se segrega’, or, ‘The Public Health saves lives. Let’s save Madrid. Madrid is not segregated’ in addition to different posters demanding the reinforcement of health centres and more public transport.
After the shouts calling for the resignation of Ayuso, the president of the FRAVM, Quique Villalobos, announced that the response of the Madrid Executive to face the pandemic has been a “disaster”, and has indicated that the restrictive measures to restrict mobility in 45 health zones “will not prevent the spread of the virus.”
“The residents feel singled out, stigmatised and falsely accused,” said Villalobos, who has asked for “fair and non-discriminatory” treatment for them.
At midnight this evening, the restrictive measures will come into force in eight new health areas in the Community of Madrid. However, the central government has asked the regional government to close the capital and the municipalities with the highest rate of infections and is considering taking control of the community’s health if the Ayuso Executive continues to ignore its recommendations.
