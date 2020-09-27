Demonstrations erupt in Madrid against restrictive measures

HUNDREDS of people have gathered this Sunday in Madrid to request the resignation of the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for the restrictive measures put in place by her Government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisers have been the unions UGT and CCOO together with Izquierda Unida, PSOE, Podemos and Más Madrid, and the Federación Regional de Asociaciones Vecinales.

The largest demonstration has taken place in front of the Madrid Assembly, in Vallecas, the third to take place at this point in a week.

There, the protestors have demanded investment in health, the reinforcement of those employed to track the virus, more public transport and have shown their disagreement with the selective confinements that the Community of Madrid is applying.

“It is a general problem and all of Madrid must be confined. Confinement of a neighbourhood is useless,” claimed a protestor.