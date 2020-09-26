Paris stabbings were intended for Charlie Hebdo

Stabbing suspects in the recent Paris attacks were said to be targeting Charlie Hebdo but got the wrong address.

The main suspect of the stabbings that occurred this week in Paris with a meat cleaver has admitted to the authorities that he was targeting the previous offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine.

The 18-year-old has reportedly connected his attack with the magazine’s decision to republish the controversial Prophet Muhammad cartoons which saw the magazine attached in January 2015.

The magazine’s decision to republish the controversial cartoon was taken to align with the start date of the trial of the attackers for the 2015 attack on the magazine when 12 people were killed.

The location of the magazine’s new offices has since been kept a closely guarded secret.

The building that used to be the Charlie Hebdo offices now houses a TV production company however the attacker is said to have thought that the magazine offices were still situated in the building.

Sources have reportedly told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the suspect, who had been arrested close to the scene on Friday, had “taken responsibility for his action”.

Six additional people of interest are currently in police custody in association with the attacks. Among these is the former housemate of the primary suspect.

The attack has been branded as a clear act of Islamic terrorism and the French police force had underestimated the potential threat level in the area, specifically towards the ex-Charlie Hebdo offices, as the trial commenced.

Colleagues of the victims that work at the TV production company said, “I went to the window and saw a colleague, bloodied, being chased by a man with a machete,”

“They were both very badly wounded,”

In a tweet, the Charlie Hebdo magazine has expressed its “support and solidarity with its former neighbours… and the people affected by this odious attack”.

The militant group Al-Qaeda has now renewed its threats toward the magazine and its staff in response to the reprinting of the article.

