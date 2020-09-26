Oliva Police Station to be completed after 10-year delay

Oliva Police Station looks set to be completed after a 10-year delay.

THE Provincial Council of Valencia has approved the Investment Plan 2020-2021, which includes a grant of €696,000 which Oliva Council will earmark for the completion of the Local Police and Public Safety Building.

This subsidy, added to the €440,000 contributed by the local authority and the Generalitat, will make it possible to finish the works that have been suspended for almost 10 years.

It’s hoped completion “will improve the conditions in which the Local Police work, with greater means and possibilities, as well as the improvement of the public service of citizen security”.

Oliva Mayor, David Gonzalez, said: “Arriving at the point to see the light at the end of the tunnel has not been easy, and not just a question of money. Many arrangements have had to be made over the last few years, which are not seen or heard, but are essential.”

A decade ago, in March 2010, the €1 million building contract was awarded to Construcciones Villegas S.L, with a deadline of nine months to complete the work.

However, in January 2011, the company revealed it could not continue with the execution of the works due to the situation of insolvency.

Years of reports, visits, legal wranglings and discussions followed.

