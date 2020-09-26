Breaking News: British Holidaymaker Dies in Spanish Hotel Pool

A British holidaymaker has died after she was pulled unconscious from a hotel pool in Spain’s Lanzarote.

A BRITISH holidaymaker’s lifeless body was pulled from a four-star hotel pool in Lanzarote, Spain. The woman was in cardiac arrest when she was pulled from the pool in Lanzarote and revived at the scene by a lifeguard and emergency responders.

There were conflicting reports about her age, as she was initially said to have been aged 35 in a statement put out by an emergency response coordination centre, however, police sources say she was 58. One witness, present at the hotel poolside, said: “It all happened so quickly. The lifeguard pulled her out of the water and stabilised her with CPR but sadly she died shortly after arriving at the hospital.”

Health sources confirmed she had died in A&E at Doctor Jose Molina Hospital. A Civil Guard source also confirmed the British woman’s death, adding: “A routine investigation is underway but there is nothing pointing to any criminality in what happened. The investigating court will be sent the post mortem results and will instruct police to carry out any further inquiries if it is deemed appropriate. The autopsy will shed more light on what exactly occurred.”

Playa Blanca, on the south side of Lanzarote, is considered to be the third-largest tourist area on the island. It has one of the best pleasure ports on the island and is close to the Papagayo beaches with their white sand and crystalline waters.

