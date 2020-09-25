UK Arrivals into Barbados Face 14 Day Quarantine

Barbados is to implement a new quarantine requirement for UK arrivals to the island.

The move comes with the addition of the UK to Barbados’ “high-risk” list of countries. The change was actually announced yesterday, news filtered through to the UK overnight. Even with proof of a negative COVID PCR test on arrival, being in this category now means a requirement to quarantine in a government-designated “holding hotel or approved villa at their own expense, or free of charge at a government facility”.

The test-on-arrival policy is actually similar to that being operated by Cyprus for British travellers, whose border officials also require a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours. After four or five days, they will be retested and can leave quarantine if they receive a negative result. Other “high risk” countries include France, Ireland, Switzerland and the US. Barbados is a popular winter sun destination for UK holidaymakers, it reopened its borders to international travel on July 12.

The country’s tourism authorities have issued a message to visitors which states: “As we welcome you back to our beautiful island there are a number of precautions and safeguards being implemented to protect both locals and visitors.” Barbados is currently recording a seven-day rate of 1.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, while the UK is on 52.1.

High-risk country arrivals into Barbados will also be “monitored” for seven days, which could mean “interviews and assessments with public health professionals” and potentially undergoing an additional test. The country has also announced its intention to remove the queen as head of state.

