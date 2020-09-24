The MET office has forecast Gale force winds, heavy rain, with thunder and hail across the whole of Britain.

Autumn is here to stay as temperatures continue to dip with a frosty start leading into a day of heavy rain, gusty winds, thunder and hail – though things could settle down by the weekend, say the MET office. The UK is set to be battered by rain, hail, and strong gales as temperatures continue to plummet this week.

Showers will sweep across the country for the next few days while strong gales are set to batter the south-west on Thursday. It comes after huge downpours Wednesday morning brought September’s stint of Indian summer sunshine to an abrupt end.

Met Office spokesman, Tom Morgan, said that most of Britain “is now seeing a marked change in the weather”. He added how temperatures will plummet from the mid-20s to 11C this week. The UK will see below-average temperatures for this time of the year with a high risk of frost. Mr Morgan said: “The next few days will be dominated by low pressure, with gales in the south-west and rain sweeping across most parts. of the UK.”

Atlantic lows bring Britain’s heavy rain

Jo Farrow, Netweather Meteorologist said it’s an Atlantic low that is bringing in the cold temperatures and heavy rain. “By Thursday an Atlantic low will be throwing further bands of showers over the UK with strengthening winds and gales for Ireland and south-west Britain. Then colder air from the north to end the working week. “This brings the risk of frost, even wintriness in showers over the highest northern peaks,” he said.

