UK prepares to impose sanctions on Belarus for the Human Rights violations occurring in the country.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, has announced in Parliament that the UK Government is prepared to act against human rights violations that are occurring in Belarus.

Speaking to the commons today, he has expressed that it is the position of the UK Government that Alexander Lukashenko, the new Belarusian President, demonstrates a “a wholesale lack of legitimacy” after having been sworn into the position in a private ceremony in the country this week.

The foreign secretary has expressed that the election was fully rigged, and the result is therefore not recognised by the UK. He iterated that the crimes and “thuggery” being undertaken against protesters in the country and not acceptable to the UK and are officially condemned.

We will bring you more on this story as it develops.

