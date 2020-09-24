Sports facilities are set for improvement works in Cartagena following an announcement from the City Council.

REPAIR works are set for the pavement of the outer court of the Cuatro Santos-Barrio Peral pavilion, and the plan is to improve all the sports facilities of the municipality of Cartagena.

Deputy Mayor and Councillor of the Sports Area, Noelia Arroyo, explained, “we already have the technical report in charge and we want to have the track repaired in the best conditions for the practice of this sport before the end of the year.”

“It is a commitment in which we have been working for months to adapt the outdoor track, and which will be added to the improvement works that are being developed in the pavilion, such as the improvement of the climbing wall with an investment of €18,00,” Arroyo added.

Cartagena has been good at invested money in their sports facilities with Cartagena FC receiving a cash injection for improvement works.

The City Council has also made a commitment with the PatinenFila (roller skating) club to study new locations for the implementation of new schools in the rest of the municipality.

This will allow the club to grow and further promote the sport, which currently has 400 students.

