Former Australian batsman Dean Jones has died at 59

Cricketing legend turned commentator, Dean Jones has died at the age of 59 with many people sharing their memories of the Australian batsman and condolences on social media.

THE former cricketer was working as a commentator covering the Indian Premier League, passing away this morning in Mumbai.

Middle-order batsman Jones played 52 Tests for Australia from 1984 to 1992 and won the Ashes on two occasions.

He was also a World Cup winner and took part in the thrilling final in 1987, where they edged at England for the victory and lifted the cup.

Jones averaged 46.55 in his 52 Tests and 44.61 in his 164 one-day internationals.

The talented player will perhaps be best remembered for his innings of 210 in the tied match between Australia and India in 1986.

Tributes have been expressed all over social media after people learned about his death, with many people offering condolences to the family of the former Australian batsman after he died at just 59.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: “This is so sad … A hero of mine has gone far too soon … always offered so much advice to us younger players when he played at Derby.”

This is so sad … A hero of mine has gone far too soon … always offered so much advice to us younger players when he played at Derby … #RIPDeano. https://t.co/jbkdBM4ieq — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 24, 2020

Jones played county cricket for Derbyshire and Durham before becoming a coach and broadcaster.

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings said: “Dean Jones was a hero to a generation of cricketers and will forever be remembered as a legend of this great game.

Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli shared his thoughts: “Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends.”

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020

“Still in shock hearing the news of Deano’s passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game,” wrote Australia’s limited-overs captain, Aaron Finch.

Still in shock hearing the news of Deanos passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game. — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) September 24, 2020

