The UK has reported 6,634 new Covid-19 cases which is the highest daily total ever recorded in the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The UK has hit a record level of new coronavirus cases. The vast majority of the today’s cases were recorded in England, at 5,632- Scotland recorded 465 infections, Wales 348 and Northern Ireland 189. Forty deaths from the virus were also recorded, all but three happening in England. Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England, said the spike in the spike in infections was a “stark warning”.

Ms Doyle urged the public to download the newly launched Test and Trace app to help bring the burgeoning second-wave under control.

“This is the highest number recorded and a stark warning for us all. The signals are clear. Positivity rates are rising across all age groups and we’re continuing to see spikes in rates of admission to hospital and critical care,” she said.

“We must all follow the new measures that have been bought in to help control the virus and download the new NHS Covid-19 App which is the fastest way of knowing when you’re at risk.”

Experts have warned against describing the daily figure as a record as a lack of community testing early in the outbreak means it is not clear how many people were actually infected during the first wave.

Despite today’s total being a record high, experts believe that during the peak of the pandemic in April and May there were far more new infections happening. Imperial College researchers believe at one point more than 100,000 people were contracting the virus every day.

A further 40 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday. This brings the UK total of coronavirus related deaths to 41,902.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,600 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

We hope you enjoyed this article “UK Hits New Daily Coronavirus Record”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!