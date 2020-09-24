It has just been announced that the army will be deployed in Madrid starting Monday and will work together with the Police and the Civil Guard.
Madrid has ruled out complete confinement due to the surge in COVID -19 cases. The Prosecutor’s Office has reported in favour of the Madrid Superior Court of Justice ratifying the restrictions approved by the Community of Madrid to try to stop the spread of infections due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He went on to say, quote: “And I hope it is definitively ruled out,”- in reference to a full lockdown. The minister pointed out that the new areas in which mobility and activity are restricted depend on the health authority. There will be a press conference where proposed new restrictions for the Community of Madrid will be announced.
