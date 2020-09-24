It has just been announced that the army will be deployed in Madrid starting Monday and will work together with the Police and the Civil Guard.

Madrid has ruled out complete confinement due to the surge in COVID -19 cases. The Prosecutor’s Office has reported in favour of the Madrid Superior Court of Justice ratifying the restrictions approved by the Community of Madrid to try to stop the spread of infections due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional government of Madrid has said it only apply more restrictions to high incidence areas and rule out total confinement. The Minister of Justice, Enrique López, said. quote: “Sacrificing ourselves for 15 days can guarantee us success in the face of the virus.”

He went on to say, quote: “And I hope it is definitively ruled out,”- in reference to a full lockdown. The minister pointed out that the new areas in which mobility and activity are restricted depend on the health authority. There will be a press conference where proposed new restrictions for the Community of Madrid will be announced.

New Google Maps Layer Shows World-Wide COVID information

Google Maps has now added a new layer to report coronavirus outbreaks. The application will show the incidence of infections from the municipal to the state level. The new functionality will be added this week for users of Android and iOS operating systems as an extra layer on top of the maps that users can select using the ” Covid-19 info ” button in the “Layers” drop-down menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

The information that will be displayed will be the average of the last seven days of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the area of ​​the map that is being viewed, as well as a label that will indicate if the trend of new cases is upward. or down.