Altea helps out with childcare fees

PARENTS may now apply for help towards nursery school fees for the Under-Threes, Altea’s Education councillor Vicenta Perez announced.
This applies to the 2020-2021 school year and is available to children whose families are registered on Altea’s municipal padron.
Applications for grants can be presented up to October 23 in the Registro General at Altea town hall, Perez said, and further information is available from the town hall’s https://www.altea.es/es/concejalias/educacion/subvenciones/ website or in the Alicante province Official Bulletin.