Altea helps out with childcare fees

PARENTS may now apply for help towards nursery school fees for the Under-Threes, Altea’s Education councillor Vicenta Perez announced.

This applies to the 2020-2021 school year and is available to children whose families are registered on Altea’s municipal padron.

-- Advertisement --



Applications for grants can be presented up to October 23 in the Registro General at Altea town hall, Perez said, and further information is available from the town hall’s https://www.altea.es/es/concejalias/educacion/subvenciones/ website or in the Alicante province Official Bulletin.