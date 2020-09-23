ONCE again, the Torremolinos Council has helped the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) by making available tables and tents so that it can promote the awareness work about cancer that it undertakes and to raise funds for its continued existence.

Mayor José Ortiz, visited one of the information points, located in the Plaza Blas Infante, together with the Councillor for Social Services, César Carrasco, and the head of the AECC in Torremolinos, Luisa Jiménez.

-- Advertisement --



“This association cares for some 200 people, including patients and their families, in Torremolinos, demonstrating how necessary its work is in the fight against cancer, which causes 300,000 deaths a year. The work of the volunteers, who work every day to carry out this work, is also very important,” the Mayor said.