Quick Crossword (002)

1. Large, sacred beetle 6
2. Lowest adult male singing voice 4
3. Superfluous 9
4. Islamic prayer leader 4
5. Small, pointed beard 6
6. Popular rodent pet 6
7. Confining structure 4
8. Large company of musicians 9
9. Gentle knocks 4
10. Hair falling over the brow 6
11. Making musical sounds with the voice 7
12. Main artery 5
13. Confidential assistant to person of senior rank 4
14. Make fit or suitable 5
15. Take no part in 3,3
16. Pry 5
17. Raise to a higher position 7
18. Alcoholic drink made from apples 5
19. Brief summary 5
20. Once more 5
21. Celestial body 4
X