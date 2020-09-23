There have been 241 new coronavirus deaths, this is the highest amount of deaths in the second wave of COVID-19.

The victim rate continues to rise, with 682,267 at this point in time. There have been 30,904 deaths since the last statistics on the 17th of this month, which was 30,243 deaths. These are the people that have died after a positive PCR test.

There has not been such a high number and rate of deaths since Spain was under the strict two-month lockdown. The Health Ministry also gave a figure for the number of deaths over the past week, on the 17th of September the number was 336, and it has since gone up.

These new coronavirus cases and rates are increasing daily. Adding 11,193 to the overall number of infections since the virus first began relevant to Spain. This figure also combines figures from Catalonia, but it does not include any figures from the Murica area.

On Monday the Madrid region put more strict measures in many areas, as an attempt to try and decrease how fast the virus is spreading. Madrid are having to deal with ¼ of their hospital beds being used by coronavirus patients.

The strict rules of meeting 6 people at a time, and closing parks and gardens should mean they begin to see a drop in cases as this can be effective if everyone sticks to the rules. Fernando Simón the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts (CCAES), has said that he will not completely block out the possibility of having another lockdown of some sort. He will wait until the rule of 6 has been practiced and see if it is effective first. There have been 241 deaths in the last two days due to this virus.

