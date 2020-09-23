Disgraced politician Carlos Fabra has his home searched by police

Disgraced politician Carlos Fabra, the former president of the Popular Party of Castellón, has had his home searched by Policia Nacional.

FOUR units of the Directorate-General of the Police (DGP) surrounded the private villa yesterday after an order was given to search the former prison inmates home.

The operation was carried out on the orders of the head of the Court of Instruction of Castellón and relates to proceedings against Fabra for corruption charges.

Fabra was sentenced to four years in prison for four crimes against public finances after defrauding €700,000.

He spent a total of 16-months in Aranjuez prison after being admitted on December 1, 2014.

This latest investigation is said to be working within the framework of preliminary proceedings opened in 2017, when he obtained the third-degree sentence for crimes against the Administration of Justice and against the Public Administration.

The investigation is also said to be looking into three other people who have been summoned to testify in court on October 28 and 29.

As of yet, no arrests have been made.

