40.3 per cent of those in Spain refuse to be vaccinated immediately

ON March 18, when those in Spain had only been in a State of Alarm for four days, the news came in stating that there was a Chinese vaccine ready. Seemingly, “The vaccine has been third-party approved for safety, efficacy and quality and has completed its preliminary preparation for mass production.”

Since then we have read the same news countless times.

However, we are facing a problem of exaggerated expectations and speed mismatch.

Until 2020, humanity had never developed a fully effective vaccine against a coronavirus. Also, vaccines usually take 10 years or more to develop. Right now and according to the World Health Organization, there are already 179 experimental vaccines against Covid and 34 of them are already being tested on humans.

The race for the vaccine is the most important scientific project of our era; with a trial and error sequence that will keep on going even when the vital shots are ready.

Only in this way is it understood that up to 40.3 per cent of those in Spain are not willing to be vaccinated immediately, compared to 44.4 per cent who are, according to the latest data from the Center for Sociological Research (CIS).

However, the keyword in the question could be “immediately”. Many of those in Spain would prefer to wait a bit before taking the first injection available, which according to some political leaders could be in November or December.

Other, more educated figures, seem to have different ideas with some stating anything from mid-2021 to 2024. Experts abound in this theory as having a ready and effective vaccine at the end of the year would be a historic achievement and a positive sign, but there would still be a long way to go to return to the old normality.

Marc Lipsitch, an epidemiologist at Harvard, said, “I hope that the combination of better treatments, the first vaccines and a better understanding of the transmission mechanisms will make 2021 better than 2020. But I would be very astonished if much of the planet managed to leave behind social distancing and travel restrictions. the middle of next year.”

After all, the worldwide production and distribution of an effective vaccine will take a very long time.

It has also been said that people are overestimating what a vaccine could do, as not all vaccines are the same. Some, such as for measles, provide strong, long term benefits after just a few doses. Others, like the flu, last a season. We still do not know which side that of the Covid will fall. We do not know how long the immunity it provides will last.

Because of these unknowns, even after ‘immunising’ ourselves, we will have to continue to be extremely careful. Masks will be commonplace, as will the sanitizing and probably social distancing. People cannot believe that although they are vaccinated life will return to 2019 normal.

