Yet another U-Turn by the UK Government as the UK government advise people to work from home if they can.

The government have moved from the familiar message of Return to Work if possible, to Work from Home wherever possible.

Cabinet Office Minster, Michael Gove, said that the change in guidance was to “avert the need for more serious action in the future”.

They have labelled the move an unavoidable measure that is required to ensure public health and safety.

Gove was quote on the BBC saying, “We are stressing that if it is safe to work in your workplace, if you are in a Covid-secure workplace, then you should be there if your job requires it,”

“But if you can work from home you should.”

He added, “One of the risks that we have to face is that social mixing overall contributes to the spread of the virus. So as much as we can restrain that as possible at this stage, the better for all of us and for public health.”

Furthermore, the previously agreed reopening of sports environments has been put on hold.

“It is the case that we’ve been piloting some open-air venues, and we do want to be able in due course to allow people to return to watch football and other sporting events,” he said. “But it is the case that we just need to be cautious at the moment and I think a mass reopening at this stage wouldn’t be appropriate.”

The new guidance and announcements come just days after much speculation in the media and press regarding the possibility of another UK wide lockdown.

This has been met with resistance from Member of Parliament and the public alike. Both have said that a return to such severe measures would further cripple businesses, personal finances and the economy.

The confused and ever-changing guidance has also been met with fierce criticism by opposition parties with Labour leader Keir Starmer stating that should another lockdown be necessary it would be “a sign of government failure, not an act of God”.

He further exclaimed that the UK Government has had “months to prepare for this,”

He also stated that another lockdown “would take an immense toll on people’s physical and mental health and on the economy”

