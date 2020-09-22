The new norm at the Salon Varietes which reopens in October

The Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola will reopen in October so the board has produced a guide to how audiences will be protected during the shows and very importantly, the number allowed entry will be drastically reduced in order to ensure social distancing.

You will be required to wear a face mask in the auditorium and theatre premises (if you are exempt you should produce your letter of confirmation) and hand sanitisers will be provided.

Everyone will be temperature tested before entering the auditorium with entry and exit from the auditorium being on a row by row basis when called by theatre staff

Specialist cleaning materials will be used after each performance and entry to toilets will be on a “one in one out” basis and will be organised to ensure social distancing

In the Auditorium, people will be sat in the row behind but they will be staggered and set apart (diagonally) and distanced from the group in front and behind.