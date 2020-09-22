A BEETHOVEN tribute will be the curtain-raiser on the new Balearic Island Symphony Orchestra season.

Between October and December, the orchestra will be performing the great German composer’s first eight symphonies and five concerts for piano and orchestra to mark the 250th anniversary of his birth.

The venue for this season’s concerts will be the Trui theatre in Palma.

The Balearic government explained the venue complies with technical and capacity necessities.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic audience capacity will be limited and performances will be in accordance with established hygiene and safety protocols, such as social distancing, the provision of hydro-alcoholic gel for the public and the compulsory use of face masks.

Among the top-class musicians featuring in this first block of the season’s programme will be pianists Gerhard Oppitz, who will perform the five Beethoven concerts for piano, and Joaquin Achucarro, who will perform Ravel’s Piano Concert in G major.

Also, the internationally renowned violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann, who will return to Mallorca to perform Mendelssohn’s concert for violin.

In December the orchestra will perform Handel’s Messiah with the soprano Nuria Rial, countertenor Leandro Marziotte, baritone Jose Antonio Lopez and the Balearic Island University Choir.

The concert will be repeated in the Manacor auditorium the following day.

