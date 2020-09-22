Artists come together to help save Carlota the four-year-old girl’s limbs

VARIOUS artists in Axarquía have wanted to get involved in helping Carlota, the four-year-old girl who needs to be operated on so that her limbs can be reconstructed after suffering from sepsis.

For this, they have launched the initiative “Artistas por Carlota” through social networks. Each of them is uploading an image of their work, with the characteristics and the price for which they want to sell it. Therefore, those interested in acquiring them can make their contribution.

“What we want is to do our bit to help Carlota and her family. The works are not too large in format so that they can be accessible to everyone. Those interested only have to get in touch through a phone call or by message to obtain them,” explained the painter Antonio Aranda who has been one of the promoters of this initiative.

Artists who have been involved include Evaristo, Guerra, Carlos Ariza, Antonio Hidalgo, María Victoria Acosta, Macu Fernández Navas, Miguel Ruiz, Salvado Vega, Álvaro Manen, Magdalena Romero, Antonio Valdés, Javier Navarta, Oscar D. Márquez, Eduardo Roberto and Manuel Martín Heredia.

Aranda explained that the income from the sale of each painting will be paid directly into the account that the family has arranged for aid. In addition, as reflected on social networks, the works that you can see on this page, can also be seen “in an unprecedented exhibition” in the shop windows of the Camino de Málaga.

Last week, Carlota’s parents, Jairo García and Marina Lara let people know of their daughter’s medical problems caused by sepsis. The necrosis and microthrombi that she suffers in her extremities will lead to the amputation of her right hand, left fingers, left foot and right foot up to the heel.

To save them so that they can be rebuilt, her parents have entrusted Dr. Pedro Cavadas to do it at the Vithas 9 de Octubre Hospital in Valencia. The costs of transport, accommodation and the operation have a high cost that the family cannot afford.

The support so far has been incredible and made it possible for them to collect around €5,000 euros within days.

Those who wish to help should go to the Facebook page ‘Ayuda para Carlota’

