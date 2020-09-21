The Councillor for Sports of San Javier, Sergio Martínez, announces that the Spanish Catamaran Championship will be held this weekend in La Manga del Mar Menor.

THE Catamaran Championship will bring together 100 of the best sailors belonging to the regional teams from all over Spain.

The Championships will be held from Friday 25 to Sunday 27.

Competitions will be held in the double classes F18, Interseries and Hobie Cat 16, as well as in the individual Class A, through 9 races; with qualifying rounds followed by the final.

The regatta will be held under strict security measures according to the Covid-19 Prevention protocol of the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation, as well as the new recommendations established by the Higher Sports Council and regional measures.

Sergio Martínez highlighted the benefits of the Mar Menor as a regatta field during the announcement of the Spanish Catamaran Championship.

The Pediatric mayor of La Manga, José Guerrero, expressed the support of the San Javier City Council for the Championship and any event that contributes to the promotion of the Mar Menor and nautical sports.

