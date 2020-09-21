Lorca City Council carries out improvement works in the Plaza del Negrito

Lorca City Council has carried out improvement works in the Plaza del Negrito using the students from the municipal employment and training programs.

-- Advertisement --



The works consist of repairing the pavement, improving the lighting system, repainting the streetlights, the railings and the very base of the figure and the placement of new benches.

“Students of the masonry, electricity, painting and furniture programs [have participated] and the cost [of the works] has been €2,400 and its execution period has been three weeks,” stated the Councillor for Local Development of the City of Lorca, Isabel Casalduero.

“The Department of Local Development carried out a new improvement intervention in one of the most popular spaces in Lorca, the popular Plaza del Negrito.

Through various municipal employment and training programs we have carried out a battery of improvements in this square,” explained Isabel Casalduero.

“The paving of the Plaza del Negrito there were areas in very poor condition: broken slabs and projections that caused risks of trips and falls for pedestrians.

There were also several posts from the garden that surrounds the figure of the ‘Negrito’ that were with the bases disintegrated and with detachment of the coating, as well as loose railings,” Casalduero continued.

“The area of ​​the Plaza with a total of four benches has also been left, replacing the tables of two benches that were on the right side of the plaza and two new benches of the same model that existed previously have been added. on the other side.”

Speaking on the training programs, Isabel Casalduero recalled, “there are many improvement and rehabilitation interventions that the students of the employment and training programs, taught by the Department of Local Development, carry out with a double objective: that the beneficiaries have real practices and acquire the knowledge necessary to carry out the jobs in which they are trained and, in addition, that has an impact on the improvement of the spaces in our municipality.”

We hope you enjoyed this article “Lorca City Council carries out improvement works in the Plaza del Negrito”, for more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.