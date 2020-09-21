THE President’s Luncheon at Miraflores Golf Club certainly lived up to expectations with the added presence of Mijas Councillor for Foreigners Arancha Lopez who welcomed those attending alongside new President of La Cala de Mijas Lions Graham Rutland and his wife Dot.

Graham told everyone how grateful all of the Lions are for this continued support which enables them to raise money to help those in need.

-- Advertisement --



Now that it has re-opened, there is a massive sale on at the Lions Charity Shops in Calle Torremolinos La Cala de Mijas with bargains to be had in every department.

Next night out sees an evening with Dragtastic on Friday October 2 at Legends Cabaret and Music Bar in La Cala from 8pm.

Tickets which cost €15 per person and include a buffet at the table should be obtained in advance and are available from the Lions charity shop or by calling 637 185 533.