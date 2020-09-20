Stamp features Soller train

THE state Post and Telegraph society has issued a new stamp featuring the Soller train going over the Cinc Ponts viaduct.

There is a series of 6,000 of the category B stamp, which is valid for use in Europe and costs €1.45.

This is the second time the Soller rail company has appeared on a stamp.

In 2008 the state Post and Telegraph society issued a stamp with an image of the tram on Avenida Cristobal Colon.

“It is very exciting for both Soller town and for us to think that an image of something which is as emblematic of the island as our railway is circulating throughout Europe”, the rail company commented.

