San Miguel Golf Society a swinging success at Las Colinas

A REGULAR event in the SMGS calendar, the Linda Rennie Memorial Trophy took place last week, September 16, on what was the penultimate day of Captain Phil de Lacy’s reign.

The event, played later than normal due to results of the coronavirus, SMSG enjoyed a tremendous turnout with 46 players pitching up at the well-cared for course.

In fact, the course was in excellent condition which saw for a great competition.

Pins were placed very far apart with year with holes seven and ten, both the two shortest par threes, shortened even further than normal.

The results by category clearly indicated how the course was set up. Nine players in Gold (lowest handicappers) beat 30 points, three in Silver, and none in Bronze.

Andy McDonald took the Linda Rennie Trophy with an impressive 39 points playing off of eight. Only recently returned Russell Bailey got near with 37.

Nobody else managed to beat their handicap. Andy also took 2 nearest the pins, and the society’s oldest playing member Mike Fearnehough another.

It was nice to see Mike in the frame again.

Following the presentation of prizes, the AGM was held.

The day’s results were the following:

2020 Linda Rennie Memorial Trophy: Andy McDonald

Bronze Category: 5th Steve Hart (27 on CB), 4th Alan MacDonald (27 on CB), 3rd Mick Seymour (28), 2nd Norman Padmore (30 on CB) and 1st, with the same score, Lee Eastman.

Silver Category: 5th Kyrre Skarsmoen (29), 4th Brian Mulligan (30), 3rd Phil de Lacy (32 on CB), 2nd Roger Webb (33) and first, Keith Little with 35 points.

Gold Category: 5th Darren Strugnell (32 on CB), 4th Michael Lausch (34), 3rd Lars Kristiansen (36), 2nd Russell Bailey (37) and 1st, Andy McDonald with 39 points.

Nearest the pins (sponsored by Property Shop): Hole 5 Kyrre Skarsmoen, Hole 7 Mike Fearnehough, Hole 10 Andy McDonald, Hole 14 Andy McDonald, Hole 17 Lars Kristiansen

