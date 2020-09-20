Roof collapse victim

A 58-YEAR old man suffered injuries when he was left trapped under rubble after the roof of a property in the Palma beach resort of s’Arenal collapsed in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Palma fire service had to pull him out.

Although his injuries were not serious, the emergency services transferred the 58-year old to the Son Llatzer hospital for further tests.

According to reports there was a family of four in the property at the time of the roof collapse in one of the rooms, but only the man was hurt.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the roof collapse.

