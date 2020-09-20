The red mist descended once again on Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, as he is warned by the umpire for smashing his racket on the red clay.

THIS latest incident comes two-weeks after the world number one was disqualified from the US Open for inadvertently hitting a ball into a line judge’s throat.

Djokovic, playing in the Italian Open quarter-finals, disintegrated into a dramatic display of rage by throwing his racket on the ground after he was broken to love in the sixth game of the second set.

“Well, let me tell you it’s not the first nor the last racket that I’ll break in my career,” Djokovic said. “I have done it before, I’ll probably do it again. I don’t want to do it, but when it comes, it happens.

“That’s how I guess I release sometimes my anger. And it’s definitely not the best message out there, especially for the young tennis players looking at me.

“I don’t encourage that, definitely. But, look, we’re all people. We all do our best. There were times and periods when I don’t do that, and there are periods when I do,” he said.

The 17-time Grand Slam championship winner vowed after the incident at the US Open that he would work on his “mental and emotional health”.

“It’s always been part of my, I guess, training and recovery, as well, developing strong character and understanding myself on different levels, holistic approach to life,” the 17-time Slam champion said.

“That’s just me. Of course I’m not perfect. I’m doing my best.”

Despite the outburst and subsequent warning, Djokovic went on the win the match, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 over Dominik Koepfer, setting up a semi-final match against Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Providing he does not let his emotions get the better of him, the 33-year-old will be hopeful of reaching another final.

