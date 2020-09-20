Life is a beach: Let’s keep it clean

A beach clean has been scheduled for Playa de la Glea in Campoamor in order to remove the rubbish and clear up after the summer. Let’s keep our beaches clean!

CHIRINGUITOS DEL SOL has organised a beach cleaning day after a slightly less busy summer period comes to an end.

The coronavirus pandemic may have kept more people away from the beaches in Orihuela Costa this year, but they still need cleaning.

The clean-up scheduled for Playa de la Glea in Campoamor is being organised by Chiringuitos del Sol who have spent over 10 years taking care of your leisure, relaxation, fun, and times spent with family and friends in such a special environment as the beach.

Throughout the year, one of the main beach bars and beach related service operators in Spain, holds beach cleans in order to help the environment.

This latest one scheduled for Monday, September 21, is set to welcome eager volunteers to help clear the beach.

Cleaning equipment and coffee will be provided.

“We love the sea and its surroundings, and our organisation is very committed to its protection and upkeep,” states Chiringuitos del Sol.

The organisers are keen for volunteers to get involved, help the environment with their actions, and meet like-minded residents and visitors.

