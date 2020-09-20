THE autumn season kicks off in Huercal-Overa with a broad offer of sports and activities for the municipality’s children and teenagers.

Mayor Domingo Fernandez joined Sports and Youth councillor Jose Lopez to present details of the 2020/2021 offer of schools and workshops.

-- Advertisement --



Lopez made a point of reassuring local residents that all the different programmed activities “comply with all the protocols which the Upper Sports Council, the BOJA (Junta de Andalucia Official Bulletin) and the different federations recommend.”

There are seven schools this season: football, athletics, indoor football, basketball, volleyball, rugby and chess.

In addition to this there are a whole bunch of sports and physical activity workshops: contemporary dance, tennis, kickboxing, synchronised swimming, duathlon, badminton, paddle tennis, squash, table tennis, judo, skating, personal defence, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, salsa, artistic gymnastics, Parkour and Ria Pita.

Further workshops on offer include English, French, IT, typing, art, oil painting, guitar, cooking, theatre, music, dance, flamenco and photography.

Places can be reserved through the www.deportes.huercal-overa.es website or at the sports pavillion.

The Mayor made a point of thanking the Sport and Youth department for its work “so that in the new situation in which we find ourselves it is possible to launch the activities, complying with the established health measures.

“Little by little we are returning to normality, without forgetting the responsibility we all have at this time”, Fernandez commented.

We hope you enjoyed this article “New sports season kicks off in Huercal-Overa with broad offer of schools and workshops”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Almeria, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!