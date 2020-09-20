A man is suing a hospital after losing his penis in Australia.

A SEVENTY-year-old-man is suing a hospital after losing his penis in Australia, Wayne Grundy had his penis amputated when he caught a flesh-eating bacterial infection during a week-long stay at Goulburn Valley Health medical centre.

The man from Shepparton, in Victoria, alleges that Goulburn Valley Health failed to treat him ‘adequately’ when he complained to the hospital of his illness.

They then failed to prescribe anti-biotics and among the other claims is that he was not transferred to Royal Melbourne Hospital for specialist treatment when the infection was finally diagnosed.

In a Supreme Court document, Wayne Grundy claims he caught the bacterial infection and ‘necrotising fasciitis’ during a week-long stay at the facility in April and May 2018. It also states Mr. Grundy suffers ‘psychological upset together with depression and anxiety’ and ‘will continue to suffer loss and damage’.

Mr. Grundy is seeking medical costs, damages, and interest.

