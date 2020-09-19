Woman held after biting off chunk of partner’s lip

Spanish police arrested a 28-year-old woman in Valencia after she allegedly bit off a chunk of her partner’s lip, leaving him in need of surgery.



ACCORDING to National Police sources, the suspect claimed the victim had previously assaulted her, and as he tried to kiss her afterwards, she bit him.

The incident occurred around 1.15am when officers who were carrying out prevention work were alerted by the 091 to an alleged assault in the Abastos district.

When they arrived at the scene, they found man with a bloody face and a wound to his lip.

He told police moments earlier he had arrived at the home and as he tried to kiss his partner, she bit him.

Officers spoke to the suspect who told a different story, saying she was angry with her partner because he “had previously attacked her and at that time she did not want him to kiss her”.

After a series of “verifications”, they arrested the woman as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of mistreatment in the family and causing injuries.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery having “lost approximately three centimetres of his bottom lip.”

The detainee, who has a police record, will appear before the courts.

