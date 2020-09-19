US mourns as political icon, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, dies at 87 of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Political icon and champion of women’s right, US Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died aged 87.

-- Advertisement --



Ginsberg has been receiving treatment for reoccurring pancreatic cancer however sadly lost her battle with the disease on Friday at her home in Washington DC.

As a staunch feminist and protector of liberal values, Ginsberg was only the second ever woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

Ginsberg was one of only four justices on the Supreme Court and sat for 27 years.

Chief Justice, John Roberts, said, “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her – a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

It is expected that US President, Donald Trump, will nominate a new conservative to replace her within days.

Prior to her death, Ginsberg demonstrated issue with President Trump able to replace her in the event of her death, saying, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,”

Taking to Twitter to make an official statement, Trump has said that Ginsberg was “titan of the law” and a “brilliant mind”.

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Ginsberg fought an ongoing battle with cancer dealing with reoccurrences of the disease five times. Her latest battle started in early 2020 and saw her receiving continual medical attention and chemotherapy.

It was thought in July that there was light at the end of tunnel when Ginsberg stated that her treatment regimes were showing “positive results”. Furthermore, Ginsberg refused to retire to focus on her own health at that time.

She said, “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

There has been an outpouring of condolence from all across the US and the political divide.

Hillary Clinton has expressed her deepest sympathies and stated the she took specific inspiration for her career and life from Ginsberg.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Jimmy Carter has been quoted as saying, “”A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the US Court of Appeals in 1980.”

Republican Senator, Lindsay Graham, took to Twitter to express her condolences, saying, “It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Justice Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honour and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court.”

Within mere hours of the news of her death breaking, hundreds of Americans congregated at the US Supreme Court to pay their respects.

Ginsberg’s passing will now add a level of unpredictability and chaos to this year’s US Presidential race. There are concerns in the political arena that the President elect will us Ginsberg’s death as a mean to instate a right-wing candidate to replace her which will tip the political balance in the US Supreme Court towards the Republicans.

The decision taken next by President Trump could be highly controversial as in 2016 Republicans denied President Obama the opportunity to replace a vacant seat for months in fear of him selecting a Democratic candidate.

However, it is already apparent that President trump intends to replace Ginsberg as soon as possible.

Thank you for reading this article “US mourns as political icon, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, dies at 87”. For more Political new from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website.