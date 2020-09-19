Tour de France 2020 – Tadej Pogacar snatches yellow jersey in Stage 20

Tadej Pogacar has performed sensationally at this years Tour de France with the cyclist looking set to win the entire event. This is an awesome result consider that the entire Tour was considered to be in jeopardy not that long ago.

Thanks to a dramatic faulter by Primoz Roglic, his friend and companion, Pogacar looks set to smash the Tour.

Roglic started out the day with a respectable 57 second advantage however the 36.2kn time trial proved to be too much for the assumed frontrunner.

Thanks to his error, which saw him concede two minutes on the stage, he faltered into second place.

The is thought to be one of the fiercest and entertaining finales to a Tour de France since 1989. Podacar, who is making his debut this year, has now amassed an incredible triple of yellow jerseys and also received the King of the Mountain’s polka dots. He also received the best young riders’ whites.

These accolades are extremely well deserved with Pogacar showing everyone what he is made of.

Pogacar has been quoted as saying “I think I’m dreaming,”

He continued, “I really don’t know what to say, it’s unbelievable. I don’t know when I will get this. I’m really proud of the team, they did such a big effort all the way to get the yellow jersey on the final day, it was just a dream.”

“We were dreaming that from the start, and we achieved that and it’s just amazing. It was not just me; it was all the team. We did the recon – I knew every corner, every pothole on the road, where to accelerate. It was a road you need to know and that’s all thanks to my team.

