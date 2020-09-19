This Morning hosting line-up due for a shake up as ITV move towards a more diverse and representative offering.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who have been hosting the Friday edition of This Morning since 2006, fear that they could be coming to the end of their presenting tenure with the show to make way for a younger and more diverse offering.

The couple, who are married, present the show on a weekly basis on a Friday and are often utilised to cover for holiday periods when the shows primary hosts, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willouby, are on vacation.

However, Holmes (60) and Langsford (60), look set to loose their regular presenting gig as ITV look at how they can make their TV offering more diverse and representative of the diversity of the country.

In an interview for the Mirror Online, sources at ITV said, “Eamonn and Ruth are incredibly popular with viewers and loved across the board. No one wants to see them go. The shows execs have some very tricky decisions. Eamonn fears he is basically too ‘pale, stale and male’, and, at 60, perhaps not in line with the youth drive broadcasters are after.”

He continued, “One possibility is to keep the couple on as regular holiday cover but lose their regular Friday slot.”

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief executive, was quote back in July, saying that they were working to “change in diversity and inclusion on screen and across ITV by creating more opportunities for those from Black, Asian, minority ethnic and other underrepresented groups.”

However, the show could see a grater shake up as it has been rumoured that one of the shows mainstay presenters, Holly Willouby, may be readying herself to depart the show to focus on more prime-time TV opportunities.

Could this be the end of This Morning as we have come to know and love it?

