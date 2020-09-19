Recycle Week – how you can get involved

Recycle Week (September 21 to 27) is an annual celebration of recycling, organised by Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP).



THIS year’s theme, “Thanking The Nation: Together – We Recycle”, focuses on recognising the efforts of recycling and waste key workers amid a global pandemic, and thanking the public for continuing to recycle during Covid-19.

“We want Recycle Week 2020 to recognise the sacrifices that key workers and citizens have made to keep recycling going and create positive change in the world around us.

“Our recycling and waste key workers have heroically carried on collecting while the world slowed down around them,” said WRAP in a statement.

The organisation has teamed up with major donors including Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Waitrose & Partners, Co-op and BRitivic among others to fund acitvities during the week to help inspire the public to recycle more of the right things, more often.

But you can also play your part by using the hashtag #RecycleWeek on social media and sharing your own efforts to be more eco-friendly.

Small changes can make a big difference and every little helps. WRAP is encouraging the public to find ways to recycle, re-use and repurpose everyday items in the home and at work to help reduce single-use plastic consumption.

In 2019, Recycle Week reached a whopping 16 million people on digital channels alone including an inspirational collaboration with LADbible, said WRAP, which works with governments, businesses and communities to deliver practical solutions to improve resource efficiency.

An impressive 91 per cent of people who saw the campaign said they recycled more than in the previous year.

To help us along the way, The Green Education Foundation (GEF) has put together an easy guide to reducing waste in our everyday lives.

*Stop using plastic straws, even in restaurants. If a straw is a must, purchase a reusable stainless steel or glass straw

*Use a reusable produce bag. A single plastic bag can take 1,000 years to degrade. Purchase or make your own reusable produce bag and be sure to wash them often!

*Don’t chew gum – it’s made of a synthetic rubber, aka plastic.

*Buy boxes instead of bottles. Often, products like laundry detergent come in cardboard which is more easily recycled than plastic.

*Purchase food, like cereal, pasta, and rice from bulk bins and fill a reusable bag or container. You save money and unnecessary packaging.

*Reuse containers for storing leftovers or shopping in bulk.

*Use a reusable bottle or mug for your beverages, even when ordering from a to-go shop

*Bring your own container for take-out or your restaurant doggy-bag since many restaurants use styrofoam.

*Use matches instead of disposable plastic lighters or invest in a refillable metal lighter.

*Avoid buying frozen foods because their packaging is mostly plastic. Even those that appear to be cardboard are coated in a thin layer of plastic. Plus you’ll be eating fewer processed foods!

*Don’t use plasticware at home and be sure to request restaurants do not pack them in your take-out box.

*Use cloth cloth to reduce your baby’s carbon footprint and save money.

*Make fresh squeezed juice or eat fruit instead of buying juice in plastic bottles. It’s healthier and better for the environment.

*Make your own cleaning products that will be less toxic and eliminate the need for multiple plastic bottles of cleaner.

*Pack your lunch in reusable containers and bags. Also, opt for fresh fruits and veggies and bulk items instead of products that come in single serving cups.

*Use a razor with replaceable blades instead of a disposable razor

When it comes to disposing of waste, visit https://www.recyclenow.com/ to find out everything you need to know about recycling plastics.

Recycling. A simple yet revolutionary act that can change the world. Take a minute to watch our 2019 film and learn why #recycling matters 💚 #RecycleWeek #TogetherWeRecycle pic.twitter.com/R2NWBKFJAQ — Recycle Now (@recycle_now) September 19, 2020

Businesses, local authorities and organisations can also play a big part in the WRAP campaign.

For more information, visit PartnerEnquiries@wrap.org.uk

