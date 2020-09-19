‘Peeky Blinders’ Tom Hardy Cast as NEW James Bond

Peeky Blinders Star Tom Hardy has allegedly been cast as the next James Bond to replace Daniel Craig after No Time To Die, says an industry insider.

For for the last few years, Tom Hardy has been one of the bookies’ favourites to be the next James Bond and it looks highly likely now that he has indeed scooped that role. However, this is not an official confirmation and so such a claim should be taken with a pinch of salt, although the ‘rumour mill’ is full aspersions pointing in that direction.

Industry insiders say they heard back in June that Hardy had basically been locked into the role after a successful audition. Reportedly, the 43-year-old was expected to be announced as the new Bond in November, but this now seems unlikely due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, nevertheless, an announcement is expected to come before the end of 2020.

The bookies have it!

A number of leading British players are currently battling bookies in the race to take over as the new Bond. According to the bookies, among those in the running are McMafia star James Norton, Outlander actor Sam Heughan, Tom Hardy’s Peaky Blinders, Richard Madden and Tom Hiddleston. According to Ladbrokes, Hardy, a former favourite to be the next Bond, climbs the list once again.

Daniel Craig’s last Bond

Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond in No Time To Die arrives this year, with the actor offering numerous reasons as to why he’s quitting the iconic role. The Bond franchise is set to undergo yet another revamp following the 25th instalment. No Time To Die will mark Daniel Craig’s last appearance as 007, following a series of successful movies that have revitalized the nearly 60-year-old franchise for a modern audience. When fans finally get to see No Time To Die in theatres, currently slated for November, they will be greeted by a Bond who has retired from active duty and is taking time out in Jamaica. However, his quiet life is soon shaken by the visit of his old friend Felix Leiter (played by Jeffrey Wright). The CIA agent informs Bond of the case of a kidnapped scientist and tells him that he is the only one he can trust. The mission leads the ex-MI6 spy to find a mysterious villain armed with dangerous and advanced new technology. We hope you enjoyed this article “’Cheeky Blinders’ Tom Hardy Cast as NEW James Bond”.

